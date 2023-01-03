Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +8%
2054
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +146%
21978
8927
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13950HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13950HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
