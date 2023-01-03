Intel Core i9 13950HX vs i9 12900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12900HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1908
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22962
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35183
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +8%
2049
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +35%
21879
16254
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13950HX
|i9-12900HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13950HX official page
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
