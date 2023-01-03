Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i9 13980HX
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2139 vs 1623 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +83%
27115
Ryzen 7 6800H
14808
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +113%
21501
Ryzen 7 6800H
10083
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 32x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900HX or Core i9 13980HX
2. Ryzen 9 7950X or Core i9 13980HX
3. Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 7 6800H
4. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 7 6800H
7. Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 7 6800H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
EnglishРусский