Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Intel Core i9 13980HX
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1574 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +123%
31321
Ryzen 7 7735HS
14026
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +108%
20469
Ryzen 7 7735HS
9861
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
