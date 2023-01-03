Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +31%
2211
1684
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +112%
31321
14763
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1