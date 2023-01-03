Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +28%
2133
1672
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +83%
27115
14834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21501
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1