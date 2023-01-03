Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Ryzen 9 7900X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
Intel Core i9 13980HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X3D and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Has 94208 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +12%
31321
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
27996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 44x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 120 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W 162 W
Socket BGA-1964 AM5
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
