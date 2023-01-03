Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 12 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Has 94208 KB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +7%
2211
2059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +12%
31321
27996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
51725
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2105
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +4%
2195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +4%
20469
19628
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|162 W
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
