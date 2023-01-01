Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 55 vs 170 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
38165
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
62874
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2097
Ryzen 9 7950X +5%
2197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22061
Ryzen 9 7950X +7%
23573
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-HX
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|55 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8