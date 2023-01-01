Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 55 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX
22061
Ryzen 9 7950X +7%
23573
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-HX Raphael
Model number i9-13980HX -
Socket BGA-1964 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 45x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 55 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

