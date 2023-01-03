We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.