Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +39%
2121
1531
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +151%
30928
12316
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3828
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +18%
2098
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +61%
20195
12507
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|2
|E-Threads
|16
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|32
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
