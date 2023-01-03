Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2139 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +42%
2116
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +28%
30377
23703
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +20%
2124
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21212
M1 Ultra +11%
23571
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|20
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|48MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5