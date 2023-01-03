Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M2

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2139 vs 1925 points
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +35%
2116
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +254%
30377
Apple M2
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +11%
2124
Apple M2
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +138%
21212
Apple M2
8927
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 13980HX
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9 13980HX
3. Intel Core i9 12900HX and i9 13980HX
4. Intel Core i9 13900H and i9 13980HX
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Intel Core i9 13980HX
6. Apple M1 Pro and Apple M2
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Apple M2
8. Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M2
9. Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M2
10. Intel Core i7 1255U and Apple M2
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
EnglishРусский