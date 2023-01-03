Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +27%
2116
M2 Pro
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +104%
30377
M2 Pro
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +8%
2124
M2 Pro
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +46%
21212
M2 Pro
14531
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
