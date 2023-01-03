Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i5 13500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 18432 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +22%
2211
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +121%
31321
14159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3692
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +21%
2105
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +85%
20469
11093
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i5-13500H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|95 W
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
