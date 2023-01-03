Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 11700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1714 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +40%
2174
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +108%
30912
14881
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +23%
2087
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +100%
20301
10146
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i7-11700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1200
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
