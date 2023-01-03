Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1714 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +108%
30912
Core i7 11700K
14881
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +100%
20301
Core i7 11700K
10146
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-13980HX i7-11700K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 750

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 LGA-1200
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700K or i9 13980HX?
