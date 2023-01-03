Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Core i7 12800HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 12800HX

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i7 12800HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800HX and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2139 vs 1759 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +52%
30377
Core i7 12800HX
19967
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +49%
21212
Core i7 12800HX
14202
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i7 12800HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13980HX i7-12800HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 20x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 13980HX
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9 13980HX
3. Intel Core i9 12900HX and i9 13980HX
4. Intel Core i9 13900H and i9 13980HX
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Intel Core i9 13980HX
6. Intel Core i7 12800H and i7 12800HX
7. Intel Core i9 12900HX and i7 12800HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12800HX or i9 13980HX?
EnglishРусский