Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 13700K

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i7 13700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13980HX i7-13700K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 34x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 LGA-1700
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 253 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page Intel Core i7 13700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 13980HX?
