Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 13800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 13800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2139 vs 1880 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +13%
2133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +42%
27115
19090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +14%
2146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +55%
21501
13906
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i7-13800H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i7 13800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
