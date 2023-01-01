Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 12950HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12950HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1909 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3887
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +10%
2097
1909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +35%
22061
16303
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i9-12950HX
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|55 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5