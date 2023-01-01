Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13900
We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 13900 – 55 vs 65 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2169
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2097
Core i9 13900 +1%
2123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +1%
22061
21873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-HX
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i9-13900
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|55 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
