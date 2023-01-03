Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13900HK
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i9 13900HK with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +12%
2211
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +49%
31321
21048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +6%
2105
1981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +35%
20469
15196
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i9-13900HK
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|115 W
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i9 13900HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6