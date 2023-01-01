Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Core i9 13900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13900K

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i9 13900K

We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900K and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX
22061
Core i9 13900K +10%
24201
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i9 13900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-HX Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13980HX i9-13900K
Socket BGA-1964 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 24
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 30x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 55 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1650 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 13900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i9 13980HX
2. Intel Core i9 13900 vs i9 13980HX
3. Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 13900K
4. Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i9 13900K
5. Intel Core i7 13700K vs i9 13900K
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i9 13900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900K or i9 13980HX?
EnglishРусский