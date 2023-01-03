Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13900KF
We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900KF (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2116
Core i9 13900KF +6%
2247
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30377
Core i9 13900KF +27%
38671
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4673
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2124
Core i9 13900KF +3%
2181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21212
Core i9 13900KF +13%
23963
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i9-13900K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|253 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1