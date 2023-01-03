Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13900KS VS Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i9 13900KS We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i9 13900KS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900KS and 13980HX Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i9 13900KS

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2023 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-13980HX i9-13900KS Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 6 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 16 16 E-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 24 24 Total Threads 32 32 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 32x L1 Cache - 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1964 LGA-1700 TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 150 W Max. Boost TDP 157 W 253 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1650 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13980HX 0.74 TFLOPS Core i9 13900KS 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support - Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page Intel Core i9 13900KS official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20