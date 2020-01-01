Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 39.73 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +31%
456
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +104%
5256
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +23%
2529
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +72%
21134
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +25%
1188
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +117%
11250
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|999 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
