Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +12%
456
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +34%
5256
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +5%
2529
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +22%
21134
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +13%
1188
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +65%
11250
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|999 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 7900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 7900X vs Intel Core i7 7700K
- Intel Core i9 7900X vs Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X