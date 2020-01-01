Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i9 7900X
Intel Core i9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +34%
5256
Ryzen 7 2700X
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +22%
21134
Ryzen 7 2700X
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +13%
1188
Ryzen 7 2700X
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +65%
11250
Ryzen 7 2700X
6815

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 April 19, 2018
Launch price 999 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i9-7900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i9 7900X?
EnglishРусский