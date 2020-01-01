Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +10%
5256
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Ryzen 7 3700X +5%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21134
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1188
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +33%
11250
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|999 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 7900X
- Intel Core i7 7700K vs i9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Intel Core i9 7900X
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i9 7900X
- Intel Core i7 8700K vs i9 7900X
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X