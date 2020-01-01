Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9 7900X
Intel Core i9 7900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 50 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
5256
Ryzen 9 3900X +34%
7044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
21134
Ryzen 9 3900X +55%
32768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
11250
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
12000

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 999 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-7900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 7900X?
