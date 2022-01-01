Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 50 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1137 points
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
1224
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
11936
Ryzen 9 5900X +73%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
2602
Ryzen 9 5900X +35%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
21400
Ryzen 9 5900X +86%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
1139
Ryzen 9 5900X +51%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
10342
Ryzen 9 5900X +40%
14453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i9-7900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

