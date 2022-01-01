Intel Core i9 7900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 50 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1137 points
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1224
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11936
Ryzen 9 5900X +73%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2602
Ryzen 9 5900X +35%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21400
Ryzen 9 5900X +86%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Ryzen 9 5900X +51%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10342
Ryzen 9 5900X +40%
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
