Intel Core i9 7900X vs i5 12600K VS Intel Core i9 7900X Intel Core i5 12600K We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600K and 7900X Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X Supports quad-channel memory

Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1137 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 125 vs 140 Watt

14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and i5 12600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 30, 2017 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S Model number i9-7900X i5-12600K Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 140 W 125 W Max. temperature 95°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 7900X n/a Core i5 12600K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 44 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -