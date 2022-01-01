Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1137 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 125 vs 140 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
1224
Core i7 12700K +58%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
11936
Core i7 12700K +93%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
2602
Core i7 12700K +55%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
21400
Core i7 12700K +55%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
1139
Core i7 12700K +70%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
10342
Core i7 12700K +35%
14002
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-7900X i7-12700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 140 W 125 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 7900X
n/a
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

