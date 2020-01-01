Intel Core i9 7900X vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Around 43.71 GB/s (122%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 91 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Core i7 7700K +1%
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +140%
5256
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Core i7 7700K +9%
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +120%
21134
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +1%
1188
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +146%
11250
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|999 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
