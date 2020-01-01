Intel Core i9 7900X vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Core i7 8700K +13%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +57%
5256
3340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Core i7 8700K +9%
2764
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +52%
21134
13865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1188
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +66%
11250
6788
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|999 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
