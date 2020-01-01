Intel Core i9 7900X vs i7 9800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +1%
456
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +22%
5256
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Core i7 9800X +3%
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +15%
21134
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +4%
1188
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +40%
11250
8018
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|999 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
