Intel Core i9 7900X vs i9 10900K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Core i9 10900K +19%
542
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5256
Core i9 10900K +21%
6380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Core i9 10900K +25%
3163
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21134
Core i9 10900K +13%
23797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1188
Core i9 10900K +16%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +2%
11250
11016
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|999 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
