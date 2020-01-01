Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Core i9 10900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7900X vs i9 10900K

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900K and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i9 7900X – 125 vs 140 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
5256
Core i9 10900K +21%
6380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
2529
Core i9 10900K +25%
3163
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
21134
Core i9 10900K +13%
23797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X
1188
Core i9 10900K +16%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +2%
11250
Core i9 10900K
11016

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and i9 10900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 999 USD 488 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i9-7900X i9-10900K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 125 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 7900X?
