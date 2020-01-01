Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7900X or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7900X vs i9 10900X

Intel Core i9 7900X
Intel Core i9 7900X
VS
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 10900X

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 7900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X
21134
Core i9 10900X +8%
22829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +8%
11250
Core i9 10900X
10412

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7900X and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 7, 2019
Launch price 999 USD 590 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-7900X i9-10900X
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 165 W
Max. temperature 95°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 7900X?
EnglishРусский