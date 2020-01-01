Intel Core i9 7900X vs i9 10900X
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7900X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Core i9 10900X +5%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5256
Core i9 10900X +7%
5634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2529
Core i9 10900X +8%
2721
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21134
Core i9 10900X +8%
22829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7900X +6%
1188
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7900X +8%
11250
10412
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|999 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
