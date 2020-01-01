Intel Core i9 7920X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +31%
23527
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +71%
12592
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 7, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-7920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
