Intel Core i9 7920X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 7920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7920X
2525
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +31%
23527
Ryzen 5 3600
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7920X
1187
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +71%
12592
Ryzen 5 3600
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7920X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 7, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1189 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-7920X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 7920X?
