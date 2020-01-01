Intel Core i9 7920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 47 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23527
Ryzen 9 3900X +40%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +2%
12592
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 7, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-7920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
