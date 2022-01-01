Intel Core i9 7920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X VS Intel Core i9 7920X AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and 7920X Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X Supports quad-channel memory Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Has 47 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1147 points

Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 105 vs 140 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7920X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released August 7, 2017 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Vermeer Model number i9-7920X - Socket LGA-2066 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 140 W 105 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 44 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -