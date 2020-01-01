Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7920X or Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2950X and 7920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
  • More than 27 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 140 vs 180 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7920X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 7, 2017 August 31, 2018
Launch price 1189 USD 899 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i9-7920X -
Socket LGA-2066 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 140 W 180 W
Max. temperature 95°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Intel Core i9 7920X?
