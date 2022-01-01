Intel Core i9 7920X vs i7 12700K VS Intel Core i9 7920X Intel Core i7 12700K We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12700K and 7920X Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X Supports quad-channel memory Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1147 points

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 125 vs 140 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7920X and i7 12700K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 7, 2017 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S Model number i9-7920X i7-12700K Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 24 20 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 25MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 140 W 125 W Max. temperature 95°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 7920X n/a Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 44 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -