Intel Core i9 7920X vs i7 9700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i7 9700K +16%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +58%
23527
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i7 9700K +4%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +67%
12592
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 7, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-7920X
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
