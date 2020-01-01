Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7920X or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7920X vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 7920X
Intel Core i9 7920X
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 7920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 7920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 7920X – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7920X
2525
Core i7 9700K +16%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +58%
23527
Core i7 9700K
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7920X +67%
12592
Core i7 9700K
7545

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7920X and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 7, 2017 October 8, 2018
Launch price 1189 USD 385 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-7920X i7-9700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 7920X?
