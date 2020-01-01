Intel Core i9 7960X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
Ryzen 7 3700X +3%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +23%
5901
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2580
Ryzen 7 3700X +3%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +19%
27004
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Ryzen 7 3700X +32%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +27%
10731
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1700 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-7960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|98°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
