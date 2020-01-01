Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7960X or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7960X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
5901
Ryzen 9 3950X +55%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
27004
Ryzen 9 3950X +44%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
10731
Ryzen 9 3950X +36%
14635

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 25, 2017 November 25, 2019
Launch price 1700 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-7960X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 98°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7960X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

