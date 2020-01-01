Intel Core i9 7960X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- More than 30 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X +18%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5901
6641
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X +14%
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +4%
27004
25961
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10731
11100
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|1700 USD
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-7960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|98°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 7960X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i9 7960X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 7960X and i7 8700K
- Intel Core i9 7960X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE