Intel Core i9 7960X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X with 16-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
- More than 30 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 physical cores more
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 7.95 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X +20%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5901
11378
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X +12%
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27004
31509
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10731
11584
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|August 13, 2018
|Launch price
|1700 USD
|1799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-7960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|32
|Threads
|32
|64
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|98°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
