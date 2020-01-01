Intel Core i9 7960X vs i7 9700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X +3%
479
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +64%
5901
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2580
Core i7 9700K +11%
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +87%
27004
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 9700K +25%
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +46%
10731
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1700 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-7960X
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|98°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i9 7960X
- Intel Core i7 8700K vs Intel Core i9 7960X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX vs Intel Core i9 7960X
- Intel Core i9 9960X vs Intel Core i9 7960X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i7 9700K