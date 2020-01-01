Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7960X or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7960X vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 7960X
Intel Core i9 7960X
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 7960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +64%
5901
Core i7 9700K
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X
2580
Core i7 9700K +11%
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +87%
27004
Core i7 9700K
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X +46%
10731
Core i7 9700K
7355

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7960X and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 25, 2017 October 8, 2018
Launch price 1700 USD 385 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-7960X i7-9700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 98°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7960X official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 7960X?
EnglishРусский