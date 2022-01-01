Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7960X or Core i9 12900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7960X vs i9 12900K

Intel Core i9 7960X
VS
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 7960X
Intel Core i9 12900K

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 7960X against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900K and 7960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1122 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 7960X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X
1106
Core i9 12900K +81%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
15215
Core i9 12900K +81%
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X
2532
Core i9 12900K +67%
4218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
26966
Core i9 12900K +52%
41032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7960X
1127
Core i9 12900K +83%
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7960X
13878
Core i9 12900K +31%
18151
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7960X and i9 12900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 25, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-7960X i9-12900K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 98°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 7960X
n/a
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7960X official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

