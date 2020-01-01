Intel Core i9 7980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +10%
7797
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29958
Ryzen 9 3900X +10%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +23%
15140
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|12
|Threads
|36
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Intel Core i7 9700K and i9 7980XE
- Intel Core i9 10920X and i9 7980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Intel Core i9 10940X and i9 7980XE
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 9 3900X