Intel Core i9 7980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i9 7980XE
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i9 7980XE
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 7980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1127 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
1283
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
18350
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
26074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
2481
Ryzen 9 5950X +41%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
29593
Ryzen 9 5950X +57%
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
1134
Ryzen 9 5950X +52%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE
14905
Ryzen 9 5950X +21%
18004
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 25, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i9-7980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 16
Threads 36 32
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 94°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7980XE official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 7980XE?
