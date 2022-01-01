Intel Core i9 7980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1127 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1283
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18350
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
26074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2481
Ryzen 9 5950X +41%
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29593
Ryzen 9 5950X +57%
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1134
Ryzen 9 5950X +52%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14905
Ryzen 9 5950X +21%
18004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|16
|Threads
|36
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
